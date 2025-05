150-வது ஐபிஎல் போட்டியில் விளையாடும் ஹார்திக் பாண்டியா!

Milestone unlocked 🔓



Congratulations to @mipaltan skipper Hardik Pandya who steps onto the field for his 1⃣5⃣0⃣th #TATAIPL appearance 👏



Updates ▶ https://t.co/Dsw52HOtga#PBKSvMI | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/RRAWEk1YGA