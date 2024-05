டி20 உலகக் கோப்பை: அணிகளின் புதிய சீருடைகளைப் பார்க்க வேண்டுமா?

Time to suit up with for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! 🌍🏆



Pre-order yours now at https://t.co/8negrpzQjf and brace yourselves as our Proteas Men's team lights up the global stage with some out-of-this-world performances!🏏💫



Replica jerseys will be available from 15 May… pic.twitter.com/37SDLZ1jGG