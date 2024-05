4ஆவது சுற்றில் ஹிகரு நகமுரா, கார்ல்சென், வைஷாலி அபாரம்: பிரக்ஞானந்தா பின்னடைவு!

What a shakeup in the Norway Chess standings after Round 4! Hikaru Nakamura has propelled to the top, closely followed by Alireza Firouzja and Magnus Carlsen. In the Women's standings, Vaishali increased her dominance, leaving the second place 2.5 points away. #NorwayChess https://t.co/8UXC9c6geV pic.twitter.com/t5hbs8as3A