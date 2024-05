சென்னைக்கு மழை எப்போது? - தமிழ்நாடு வெதர்மேன் பதிவு

Awesome day for many of Tamil Nadu in Delta, Karur-Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Kumari, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Nellai, etc.



Going into Tomorrow, Delta belt will get more storms and South TN heavy rains. Rains will start in Chennai too. Dont forget to carry raincoat tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KBjDZsXRi3