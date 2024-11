ஹிந்துக்களுக்கு மட்டன், பீர் வழங்கிய பிரிட்டன் பிரதமருக்கு எதிர்ப்பு!

'The complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation, at any level, is of great concern. If accidental, it's still disappointing. @SeemaMalhotra1 ?

If deliberate @UKLabour and @10DowningStreet team have again sent a message to the British Hindu community'. @Keir_Starmer may… https://t.co/GxCcXrfYr7 pic.twitter.com/czzDQfv5jq