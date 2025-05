இந்தியாவைத் தொடர்ந்து பாகிஸ்தானுக்கு அணை போடும் ஆப்கன்!

Patriots ,

2025

This is the beginning of the end of NaPakistan.@hyrbyair_marri @narendramodi

After Bharat, now Afghanistan is preparing building dams to cut the flow of its water to NaPakistan.



Taliban regime's army Gen. Mubin visited the Kunar area and inspected the dam and… https://t.co/QpXE8PXJLB pic.twitter.com/RK9xbSkFr4