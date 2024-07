பெண் கதாபாத்திரத்தில் தெலுங்கு நடிகர்! ரெமோ படத்தின் தழுவலா?

Presenting 'Mass Ka Das' @VishwakSenActor as the gorgeous #Laila 🌸



Her magical eyes and endearing personality will mesmerize one and all ❤️



Shoot begins soon.

Grand release worldwide on February 14th, 2025 💥💥@RAMNroars #AkankshaSharma #TanishkBagchi @GhibranVaibodha… pic.twitter.com/f7FcfzsOPR