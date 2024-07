இளையராஜா இசையமைப்பில் ஜமா! போஸ்டர் வெளியீடு!

Dive into the artistry of #JamaFirstLook now unveiled, From the proud Producers of #Koozhangal.



Produced By- @LearnNteachProd

Isaignani @ilaiyaraaja Musical



Released by esteemed distributors @PictureBoxCo1 #Alexander@PariElavazaghan@Ammu_Abhirami @Chetan_k_a pic.twitter.com/jgLryiB1rc