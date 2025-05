ஜி.வி.பிரகாஷ் - கயாது லோஹர் படத்தின் பெயர் அறிவிப்பு!

A title that says it all.@AKfilmfactory Production No. 2 is titled as #Immortal 🛡️🔥♾️



Starring : @gvprakash & @11Lohar



Produced by : @arun_kumaroffl



Directed by : @DirMari_Chinna@SamCSmusic @Sanlokesh @gopiprasannaa @Arunkrishna_21 @stuntsaravanan pic.twitter.com/mBKAxyCiKe