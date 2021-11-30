Enable Javscript for better performance
    தண்ணீரில் தத்தளிக்கும் சென்னை! - புகைப்படங்கள்

    வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை காரணமாக பெய்த தொடர் கனமழையால் சென்னையில் பெரும்பாலான சாலைகளில் வெள்ளம் சூழ்ந்துள்ளது. 

    By DIN  |   Published on : 30th November 2021 01:36 PM

    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கே.கே. நகர் காமராஜர் சாலையில் மழை நீரை வெளியேற்ற சாலையோரப் பகுதி உடைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    1 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    கே.கே. நகர் உதயம் திரையரங்கம் சந்திப்பு அருகே மழை நீரை வெளியேற்றும் பணி
    2 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கே.கே. நகர் அரசு புனர்வாழ்வு மருத்துவமனையைச் சூழ்ந்துள்ள வெள்ளம்.
    3 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கே.கே. நகர் அரசு புனர்வாழ்வு மருத்துவமனை மழை நீரால் சூழப்பட்டதால் நோயாளிகள் முதல் தளத்தில் தங்க வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
    4 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    5 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    கேகே நகர் அண்ணா சாலையில் மழைநீர் தேங்கியுள்ளதால் அப்பகுதியில் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள போக்குவரத்து நெரிசல்
    6 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    கேகே நகர் அண்ணா சாலையில் மழைநீர் தேங்கி உள்ளதால் அப்பகுதியில் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள போக்குவரத்து நெரிசல்
    7 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கேகே நகர் ராஜமன்னார் சாலையில் மழைநீர்
    8 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கேகே நகர் பன்னீர் சாலையில் தேங்கியுள்ள மழை வெள்ளம்
    9 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கேகே நகர் பன்னீர் சாலையில் தேங்கியுள்ள மழை வெள்ளம்
    10 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    கேகே நகர் சுற்றுவட்டாரப் பகுதிகளில் மழை வெள்ளத்தால் போக்குவரத்து நிறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. காமராஜர் சாலை நாகாத்தம்மன் கோயில் அருகே பேருந்துக்காக காத்திருக்கும் பயணிகள்
    11 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    கே.கே. நகர் பகுதிகளில் சாலைகளைச் சூழ்ந்துள்ள வெள்ளம்
    12 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை மேற்கு மாம்பலம் ராகவன் காலனியில் தேங்கியுள்ள மழை வெள்ளம்
    13 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை தியாகராய நகர் மேட்லி சுரங்கப்பாதையின் கீழே போக்குவரத்து துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    14 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    தி. நகர் மார்க்கெட்
    15 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    தி.நகர் பேருந்து நிலையம்
    16 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    ரங்கராஜபுரம் சுரங்கப்பாதை போக்குவரத்து துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது
    17 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    ரங்கராஜபுரம் சுரங்கப்பாதை போக்குவரத்து துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது
    18 / 19
    WhatsApp_Image_2021-11-30_at_1
    சென்னை கோடம்பாக்கம் ராஜா பிள்ளை தோட்டம் சாலை
    19 / 19
    chennai heavy rain flood சென்னை வெள்ளம் வடகிழக்கு பருவமழை

