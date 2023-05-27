Enable Javscript for better performance
New Parliament building- Dinamani

உடனுக்கு உடன் செய்திகள்

    புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம் - புகைப்படங்கள்

    By DIN  |   Published On : 27th May 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated : 27th May 2023 04:50 PM  |  அ+அ அ-  |  

    New_Parliment_-1
    புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடத்தை பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோதி மே 28ஆம் தேதி திறந்து வைக்கிறார்.
    1 / 14
    New_Parliment_-2
    கட்டுமானத்துக்கு 26 ஆயிரம் டன் எஃகும மற்றும் 63 ஆயிரம் டன் சிமெண்ட் பயன்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
    2 / 14
    New_Parliment_-3
    தற்போதைய நாடாளுமன்ற கட்டடம் சுமார் 100 ஆண்டுகள் பழமையானதும், இதில் எம்.பி.க்கள் அமர போதிய இடமில்லை என மத்திய அரசு தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
    3 / 14
    New_Parliment_-4
    பழைய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம் கட்டப்பட்டபோது, பாதாள சாக்கடை, குளிரூட்டும் வசதி, தீ பாதுகாப்பு, சிசிடிவி ஆகியவை கவனத்தில் எடுக்கப்படவில்லை என அரசு கூறுகிறது.
    4 / 14
    New_Parliment_-5
    புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம் தேசிய பறவையான மயில் வடிவத்திலும், மாநிலங்களவை தேசிய மலரான தாமரை என்ற அடிப்படையில் வடிவமைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது.
    5 / 14
    New_Parliment_-6
    பழைய மக்களவையில் அதிகபட்சமாக 552 பேர் மட்டுமே அமர முடியும் என்ற நிலையில், புதிய அவையில் 888 இருக்கைகள் உள்ளன.
    6 / 14
    New_Parliment_-7
    பழைய மாநிலங்களவை கட்டடத்தில் 250 உறுப்பினர்கள் மட்டுமே அமர முடியும் நிலையில், புதிய அவையில் 384 பேர் அமர முடியும்.
    7 / 14
    New_Parliment_-8
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தின் கூட்டு அமர்வின் போது 1,272 பேர் அமரும் வகையில் புதிய கட்டடம் உள்ளது.
    8 / 14
    New_Parliment_-9
    எம்.பி.க்கள் அமர பெரிய அறை, நூலகம், சாப்பாட்டு அறைகள் மற்றும் அதிகப்படியான பார்க்கிங் வசதிகள் புதிய நாடாளுமன்ற வளாகத்தில் இருக்கும்.
    9 / 14
    New_Parliment_-10
    புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் திட்டத்தின் கட்டுமானப் பகுதி 64,500 சதுர மீட்டர் ஆகும்.
    10 / 14
    New_Parliment_-11
    புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம் மத்திய விஸ்டா திட்டத்தின் ஒரு பகுதியாகும்.
    11 / 14
    New_Parliment_-12
    சுமார் 100 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன் நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம் கட்டப்பட்ட போது, நில அதிர்வு மண்டலம் 2ல் தில்லி இருந்தது. ஆனால் தற்போது நான்காம் நிலையை தில்லி எட்டியுள்ளது.
    12 / 14
    New_Parliment_-13
    நாடாளுமன்றத்தை சுற்றியுள்ள முக்கிய சாலைகள் காவல்துறையின் கட்டுப்பாட்டிற்குள் கொண்டுவரப்பட்டுள்ளன.
    13 / 14
    New_Parliment_-14
    தில்லியை இணைக்கும் பஞ்சாப் , ஹரியானா உள்ளிட்ட அண்டை மாநிலங்களின் எல்லை பகுதிகளில் பல அடுக்கு சோதனைச் சாவடிகள் அமைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது.
    14 / 14
    TAGS
    மாநிலங்களவை மக்களவை தில்லி புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடம்  நான்கு மாடி அலுவலகங்கள் ஆலோசனை மையங்கள்

    உங்கள் கருத்துகள்

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the dinamani.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on dinamani.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of dinamani.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. dinamani.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    • அதிகம்
      படிக்கப்பட்டவை
    • அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவை
    kattana sevai
    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp