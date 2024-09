டான் பிராட்மேனின் சாதனையை சமன் செய்த கமிந்து மெண்டிஸ்!

Kamindu Mendis joins an elite club! 💫



Reaching 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs in just his 13th innings, he now shares this incredible feat with the legendary Don Bradman. 🤩



A phenomenal feat, making him the third-fastest ever and the quickest since 1949! What a star!#SLvNZ… pic.twitter.com/8vLBoKECs2