ஒருநாள் போட்டியில் 346* ரன்கள் குவித்து 14 வயது மாணவி சாதனை!

Record Alert 🚨



Ira Jadhav of Mumbai has smashed the highest individual score in Women's Under 19 One Day Trophy history 🔥



She scored 346* (157) against Meghalaya in Bangalore, powering Mumbai to a massive 563/3 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Jl8p278OuG pic.twitter.com/0dMN6RKeHD