ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் தென்னாப்பிரிக்க வேகப் பந்துவீச்சாளர் சாதனை!

A milestone moment in this game for Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi, as he breached the threshold of 100 ODI career wickets 🤩🔥🏏.



Well done Lungi 👏💪🇿🇦.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/GrafKQjvWR