சிஎஸ்கே அணியில் விளையாட 17 வயது மும்பை வீரருக்கு அழைப்பு..

1⃣8⃣1⃣ runs | 1⃣1⃣7⃣ balls | 1⃣1⃣ sixes | 1⃣5⃣ fours 💪💪



Watch snippets of Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre's record-breaking knock of 181 against Nagaland in the #VijayHazareTrophy in Ahmedabad, making him the youngest player to score 150-plus in men's List A cricket 👌@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VGyzBoLPW8