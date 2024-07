இரு சமூகத்தினரிடையே மோதல்: தலித் நபரின் கை துண்டிப்பு!

#Karnataka

A group of upper caste youths attacked a Dalit youth Anish and cut off his forearm in Malagalu village of #Kanakapur. Anish is a son of Former ZP Pres & Congress leader Vairamudi.

