கார்த்திகை தீபம்: தாம்பரம் - திருவண்ணாமலை சிறப்பு ரயில்!

To manage the extra rush of passengers during the #KarthigaiDeepam Festival at #Tiruvannamalai the Train No. 06115/06116 #tambaram – Tiruvannamalai – Tambaram Unreserved MEMU Express Special will be operated.



