527 நாள்களுக்குப் பிறகு இந்திய அணிக்காக விளையாடவுள்ள ரிஷப் பந்த்!

Ready. Able. Determined! 💪🏻



From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination. Join him as he ignites the spirit of a nation at 7.52 PM during Matchdays! 🇮🇳



Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the… pic.twitter.com/ZnBTnLRju2