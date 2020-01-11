கேரளத்தில் அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள் குண்டுவைத்து தகர்ப்பு
By DIN | Published on : 11th January 2020 04:24 PM
H2O Holy Faith apartment reduced to dust in a matter of seconds. The 19 storey building was demolished using controlled implosion technology as Supreme Court ordered demolition for violation of CRZ norms@NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala #Kerala pic.twitter.com/CNSeYNiXf8— Manoj Viswanathan (@Manojexpress) January 11, 2020
கேரள மாநிலம் கொச்சி மரடு பகுதியில் விதிமுறைகளை மீறி கட்டப்பட்ட 2 அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள் குண்டுவைத்து தகர்க்கப்பட்டது.