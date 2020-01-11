Enable Javscript for better performance
கேரளத்தில் அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள் குண்டுவைத்து தகர்ப்பு- Dinamani

சுடச்சுட

    ﻿
    முகப்பு வீடியோக்கள் செய்திகள்

    கேரளத்தில் அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள் குண்டுவைத்து தகர்ப்பு

    By DIN  |   Published on : 11th January 2020 04:24 PM

    கேரள மாநிலம் கொச்சி மரடு பகுதியில் விதிமுறைகளை மீறி கட்டப்பட்ட 2 அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள் குண்டுவைத்து தகர்க்கப்பட்டது.

    TAGS
    அடுக்குமாடி குடியிருப்புகள்
    • அதிகம்
      படிக்கப்பட்டவை
    • அதிகம்
      பகிரப்பட்டவை
    google_play app_store
    kattana sevai