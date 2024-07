மாற்றுத்திறனாளி வீராங்கனை ஜியா ராய் ஆங்கிலக் கால்வாயை நீந்திக் கடந்து சாதனை!

@SwimmerJiya does it again!



All personnel of WNC convey their heartiest congratulations to Ms Jiya Rai for becoming the world's youngest and fastest female para swimmer to successfully swim solo across the English Channel.@SpokespersonMoD@MoHFW_INDIA@HQ_IDS_India https://t.co/38gFKSrFtf pic.twitter.com/ECh6zmrzRF