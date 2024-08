பாரீஸ் ஒலிம்பிக்: ஓட்டப்பந்தயத்தில் கிரண் பஹல் தோல்வி

Women's 400m Round 1️⃣



Kiran Pahal gives her all but is unable to make it to the final round at the #Paris2024Olympics.



She finishes the race🏃🏻‍♀️ in 7th position in Heat 5 with a timing of 52.51 seconds. The fastest 3 athletes from each Heat qualified for the finals.



Next up for… pic.twitter.com/Iw1ugFd52i