முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வின் பாடத்திட்டமும், அதன் விவரங்களும்..!

மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வின் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வின் பாடத்திட்டமும், அதன் விவரங்களும்...
மத்திய அரசுப் பணியாளர் தேர்வாணையம் (UPSC) நடத்தும் சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வு, முதன்மைத் தேர்வு மற்றும் நேர்முகத் தேர்வு என மூன்று நிலைகள் உள்ளன.

சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வுக்குத் தயாராக நினைப்பவர்கள் முதலில் இந்த தேர்வு குறித்த பொதுவான விஷயங்களை தெரிந்து வைத்திருப்பது மிகவும் அவசியம். சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வில் மூன்று நிலைகள் உள்ளது பற்றி பலரும் அறிந்திருக்க வாய்ப்பிருக்கிறது. ஆனால், முதல் முறையாக சிவில் சர்வீஸ் தேர்வுக்குத் தயாராகுபவர்களுக்கு இந்த தேர்வுக்கான பாடத்திட்டம் குறித்து தெரிந்திருப்பதற்கான வாய்ப்புகள் குறைவு.

சிவில் சர்வீஸ் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வு மற்றும் முதன்மைத் தேர்வுக்கு பாடத்திட்டம் இருக்கின்றன.

சிவில் சர்வீஸ் முதல்நிலைத் தேர்வின் பாடத்திட்டம்

Paper I - (200 marks)

Duration: Two hours

  • Current events of national and international importance.

  • History of India and Indian National Movement.

  • Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

  • Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

  • Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

  • General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization.

  • General Science.

Paper II-(200 marks)

Duration: Two hours

  • Comprehension

  • Interpersonal skills including communication skills

  • Logical reasoning and analytical ability

  • Decision making and problem solving

  • General mental ability

  • Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level),

  • Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level)

Note 1: Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

Note 2: The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type.

Note 3: It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore a candidate will be disqualified in case he/she does not appear in both the papers of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

யுபிஎஸ்சி முதன்மைத் தேர்வில் உள்ள விருப்பப் பாடங்கள்!

